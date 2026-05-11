Ministry of Fisheries presents essential gear to Fish Pot Fishers in Central Leeward
The Ministry of Fisheries has presented essential gear to Fish Pot Fishers in the Central Leeward Constituency
The items were presented to Fishers who were impacted by the volcanic eruptions in 2021.
Minister responsible for Fisheries, Hon. Conroy Huggins says the production support for Fisheries aims for long-term sustainability and economic stability
Minister Huggins says the presentation ceremony coincides with activities leading up to Fisherman’s Day on May 25.
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