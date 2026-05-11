SVG observing Blind Awareness Month with special focus on inclusion and vision care

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is observing Blind Awareness Month, with activities being led by the Ministry responsible for Persons with Disabilities under the theme: Staying in Gear to Reach the Visually Impaired and Renewing the Mission to Save Sight and Vision.

According to a release by the Ministry, the observance is aimed at strengthening public awareness on blindness and visual impairment, while promoting inclusion, accessibility, and equal opportunities for persons living with disabilities across the country.

As part of the commemorative activities, a March and church service were held on Friday, May 8, bringing together stakeholders, advocates, and members of the public in support of the cause.

The activities were designed to highlight the challenges faced by visually impaired persons, while also celebrating their resilience and contributions to society.

Delivering remarks at the event, Minister with responsibility for Persons with Disabilities Laverne Gibson-Velox re-affirmed Government’s commitment to advancing services and programmes which empower persons living with visual impairment.

She stressed the importance of continued collaboration between government, civil society, and communities to improve accessibility and support systems.

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