Fisheries Sector Stakeholders urged to embrace emerging aquaculture sector for job creation and food security

Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard has urged stakeholders in the fisheries sector to embrace the emerging aqua culture sector.

She gave the advice, as she addressed the official launch of the month of activities leading up to Fisherman’s Day, on Monday May 25th.

Mrs. Cruickshank-Howard said aqua culture holds significant potential for job creation and food security.

This year’s marks the 49th anniversary of Fisherman’s Day celebrations, which are continuing this month with the theme:

Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future, and the slogan: Healthy Fish, Tasty Dish.

The activities will culminate on Monday May 25th – Fisherman’s Day at Kingstown Fish Market.

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