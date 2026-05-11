GHS Students urged to give back to others and strive for excellence as the school celebrates 115th Anniversary

Students at the St. Vincent Girls High School have been reminded that their greatest achievement in life is giving back to others.

The reminder came from Sustainable Development Consultant, Tasheka Haynes-Bobb as she delivered the School’s 115th Anniversary Lecture on Thursday at the Beachcombers Hotel Conference Room at Villa.

She urged the students to pursue excellence boldly.

Mrs. Haynes-Bobb also encouraged the students to always strive to pursue their educational goals, in order to succeed in life.

Sustainable Development Consultant, Tasheka Haynes-Bobb delivering the Girls High School’s Anniversary Lecture on Thursday night.

She spoke on the topic Honouring Our Legacy, Shaping the Future: Empowering Young Women through Academic Excellence, Skills, and Entrepreneurship.

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