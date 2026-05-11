The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be spending some 47-million US dollars to rehabilitate the Canouan Airport.

In light of this, a Community Consultation will be held this afternoon to discuss the project with residents in the Grenadine Island.

Minister of Transport, Infrastructure, and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stephenson says the session will be held to gather input from residents, to ensure that the project aligns with the needs of the community.

Minister of Transport, Infrastructure, and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stephenson, speaking on NBC Radio this morning

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