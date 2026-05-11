Tokens of Appreciation will be presented to Nurses this week, in recognition of their dedication to the nursing profession.

The Distribution of Appreciation Tokens event will be held on Wednesday as part of the Nurses Month of activities.

Chief Nursing Officer, Sister Peggy DaSilva praised the Nurses for their role in providing quality care to patients.

She noted that the successes achieve locally could not be done without the Nurses.

Activities to mark Nurses Month will continue with the Annual General Meeting on Thursday May 14; Outreach Health Checks on May 19 and a Glow Health Walk on May 22.

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