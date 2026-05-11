Government taking steps to tackle traffic congestion on the country’s roads

The Government will soon be taking steps to tackle the growing problem of traffic congestion throughout the country.

That’s the commitment from Minister of Transport, Infrastructure, and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stevenson, who was speaking during NBCs Face to Face program this morning.

Minister Stephenson said his Ministry has conducted a study on how the traffic situation can be improved.

Minister Stephenson outlined some of the solutions which would enhance the overall commuting experience.

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