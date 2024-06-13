Bangladesh triumphs over Netherlands in ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup Opener at Arnos Vale Sports Complex

Bangladesh won the first ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup match against the Netherlands at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex by 25 runs.

Bangladesh asked to bat, after rain delayed the start of match, made 159/9 off 20 overs. The Netherlands at their turn at the crease made 134/8 off 20 overs.

Shakib Al Hasan received the Player of the Match award from Former West Indies Wicketkeeper, Michael Findlay.

The next match at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex will be played tomorrow at 7:30 pm between Nepal and South Africa.

