MRS HELEN VACILTA BLACK of Calder and La Croix died on Monday March 31st at the age of 66. The funeral for the late MRS HELEN VACILTA BLACK of Calder and La Croix takes place on Saturday April 12th at the Calder New Testament church of God. The body lies at the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. The body will be cremated.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related