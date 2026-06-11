Stakeholders engaged in Compete Caribbean Plus forum on competitiveness and business development

Stakeholders from the Public and Private Sectors are today attending a national forum hosted by Compete Caribbean, which focuses on Unlocking Support for Business Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Public-Private Opportunities Forum is being held at the Beachcombers Hotel, and brings together regional and international stakeholders, including representatives from the Inter-American Development Bank, Global Affairs Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean Development Bank.

Delivering remarks at today’s opening, Executive Director of Compete Caribbean, Kayla Grant, emphasized the importance of the multi-donor programme, which she said is designed to strengthen resilience among 13 member countries, while focusing on private sector demand.

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