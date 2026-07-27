RSVGPF issues stern warning to those using their vehicles for purposes not covered by their license

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has issued a stern warning to motorists who use their vehicles for purposes for which they are not licensed.

The warning came from Corporal Kymon Hall of the Police Traffic Department, during the Traffic Highlights programme aired on NBC Radio.

Corporal Hall said the Police have observed a trend where owners of private vehicles have been using them as taxis and rental vehicles.

He reminded motorists that this practice is illegal and persons caught breaking the law would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

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