NEMO commences Annual Youth Summer Programme at Owia Primary School

Understand Your Hazards to Reduce Disasters.

That’s the theme for the Annual Youth Summer Programme spearheaded by the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO)

The programme is being held from today to August 21st, targetting youths between the ages of 8 to 13, with a range of activities planned.

Acting Director of NEMO, Kenson Stoddard says this year’s event focusses on the communities of Owia, Marriaqua, and Kingstown, as well as a dedicated group for the children of Civil Servants.

Mr. Stoddard says the first session this week is taking place at the Owia Primary School.

Mr. Stoddard said the NEMO Summer program will also include capacity building sessions for residents of the designated communities.

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