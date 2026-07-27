Productivity within the agricultural sector among issues highlighted during the recent opening of the Youths in Agriculture Summer Camp

Productivity within the agricultural sector was among issues highlighted during the opening of the Youths in Agriculture Summer Camp earlier this month.

The issue was raised by the Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation, Colville King.

Mr. King noted that agriculture remains one of the key drivers of job creation, employment, export growth, and foreign‑exchange earnings.

Speaking on the sector’s performance, Mr. King noted that agriculture contributes between 3.5% and 4% to the national GDP.

Discussing the issue of sustainability, Mr. King noted that younger persons are adapting more slowly to agriculture.

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