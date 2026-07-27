The Roads Buildings and General Services Authority, BRAGSA is collaborating with the Forestry Department to carry out strategic tree-cutting operations.

The aim of the exercise is to reduce potential hazards and strengthen community preparedness, during the Hurricane Season.

The activity also forms part of a wider Chainsaw Training and Certification Programme, being delivered through the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP)

The VEEP project is collaborating with the National Qualifications Department (NQD) and the Forestry Department, to equip participants with internationally recognized skills in safe chainsaw operation and tree-felling techniques.

As part of the initiative, participants took part in a live tree-felling demonstration in La Croix, where Forestry officers identified and supervised the safe removal of trees that pose potential risks during severe weather events.

The practical exercise gave trainees hands-on experience in proper chainsaw operation, tree assessment, and safe felling techniques under the guidance of certified professionals.

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