The Carnival Development Corporation, CDC will host a Carnival Symposium this afternoon, to discuss how this country’s premier cultural festival, Vincy Mas can be further developed.

The forum is open to Carnival stakeholders and other members of the public.

It will be held at the NIS Conference Room from three this afternoon.

The discussions are being held as St. Vincent and the Grenadines prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of June-July mas in 2027.

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