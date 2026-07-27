The Department of Culture in the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Creative Industries is finalizing the programme of activities which will be held to celebrate Emancipation Month in August.

This year, the month of activities will be held with the over-arching theme “Embracing Our Past; Forging into the Future” and the sub-theme “Celebrate Freedom; Honour Our Ancestors.”

Throughout the month, the Department of Culture will place special emphasis on two of its core values, Inclusion and Collaboration, reflecting its commitment to ensuring that all members of society are represented in cultural development.

It will also focus on strengthening partnerships with cultural institutions, community organisations, government agencies, sponsors and the wider public.

The celebrations officially begin on Friday, July 31, with the opening of the “History, Heritage and Memory: Garifuna Prisoners of War” Exhibition and Book Launch at the UWI Global Campus from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., followed later that evening by the Diamond Community Wake at 10:00 p.m.

Emancipation Day, Saturday, August 1, will serve as the highlight of the month’s activities, featuring the Official Launch of Emancipation Month, a grand parade, cultural showcase and community fair at Victoria Park from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The cultural parade will travel from Heritage Square to Victoria Park, with assembly beginning at 3:00 p.m.

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