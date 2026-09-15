NBC’s Special Report – Tuesday September 15th 2026

The Taste of Vincy 2026 Culinary and Bartending Competition was held on Friday and Saturday at the Sandals Ballroom.

The showcase brought together the top culinary and bartending talent, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, displaying skill, creativity, and national pride.

The competition was organised by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association, offering more than 30-thousand EC dollars in cash and prizes.

Johnny Straker tells us more in today’s special report.

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