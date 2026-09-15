SVG Bee Keepers Association embarks on special project for management and maintenance of healthy Beehives

Steps are being taken here to ensure that there is proper management and maintenance of healthy beehives across the country, as the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bee Keeping Association embarks on a special project.

The Association has benefitted from 55-thousand US dollars from the United Nations Development Program UNDP, under the Ridge to Reef Project.

Secretary/Treasurer of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bee Keepers Association, Beverly Reddock provided details of the project.

Ms. Reddock says Bee Keepers will have an opportunity to make use of the facility which is located at Campden Park.

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