Minister Shallow welcomes signing of Data Protection Agreement for new farmers initiative

Minister of Tourism, Dr. the Hon Kishore Shallow has welcomed the signing of a Data Protection Agreement as part of a new initiative aimed at providing significant benefits for Vincentian Farmers.

Speaking at a News Conference on Monday, Dr. Shallow said the agreement opens important new opportunities for the country.

Monday’s News Conference was hosted jointly by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Transformation and the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development

Like this: Like Loading…

Related