An investigation is being carried out by the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force into an incident which occurred in Ottley Hall during the early hours of Monday, September 14.

In a release the Police said, at approximately 2:40 a.m., Police responded after gunshots were reportedly heard in the area.

According to the Police, during the response, officers encountered a 40-year-old male resident of Ottley Hall along the roadway.

The Police said, in circumstances which are now under investigation, shots were discharged by Police and the male sustained a gunshot injury, along with injuries to one of his hands.

He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he received medical attention and was subsequently discharged.

The Police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the reported gunfire which prompted the response, as well as the subsequent encounter and discharge of shots by Police.

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