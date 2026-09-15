Special Unit to be established within the RSVGPF to assist in crime fighting
A special unit focusing on community policing is to be established in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, as the organization moves forward with its crime-fighting strategy.
This was disclosed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, responsible for crime, Brenton Smith, during NBC’s Face to Face programme on Monday.
ACP Smith highlighted the importance of improving the relationship between the Police and the public.
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