Chief Dental Surgeon underscores the importance of dental hygiene for children

Chief Dental Surgeon in the Ministry of Health Dr. Brendon Richards has underscored the importance of dental hygiene for children.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face programme, Dr. Richards encouraged parents to ensure that their children visit the Dentist regularly, from as early as six months old.

Dr. Richards advised parents to limit their children’s intake of sugary foods and drinks and to ensure that children are given healthy foods which stimulate the growth of their teeth.

National Dental Week in St. /Vincent and the Grenadines will be observed next week with the theme: Oral Health is for Overall Health – A Healthy Mouth Will Make You Healthier.

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