Tourism Minister optimistic about cruise sector revitalization following signing of MOU between Government and GPH Inc.
Minister of Tourism, Dr. the Hon Kishore Shallow is looking forward to the revitalization of the local Cruise Sector, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, by the Government, with Global Ports Holdings Inc.
Minister Shallow expressed optimism during a Signing Ceremony held at Cabinet Room yesterday.
He said the new investment is expected to revitalize the industry, enhance infrastructure, and expand national tourism products.
Minister Shallow highlighted a pressing concern regarding tourism performance in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, noting that on average, cruise visitors spend approximately 59 EC dollars per visit.
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