World Pediatrics hosting free Neurosurgery and Craniofacial surgical mission this week

World Pediatrics is this week holding two medical missions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines: a Neurosurgery Surgical Mission and a Cranio-facial Surgical Mission.

Pediatric Plastic Surgeon with the World Pediatrics, Dr. Jennifer Rhodes told NBC News, they have seen dozens of local and regional patients at their clinic this week and team has already conducted eight surgeries.

Meanwhile, Resident Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon, Dr. Eliora Tes-faye said they look forward to continue offering these services free of charge to the region’s children.

And, Team Leader for the Neurosurgery Mission and Pediatric neurosurgeon, Dr. Gary Tye said his team conducted more than five surgeries during this week.

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