United Kingdom re-affirms its commitment to economic growth and stability of the Caribbean Region

The United Kingdom has re-affirmed its commitment to economic growth and stability in the Caribbean.

This commitment has come from UK Development Director for the Caribbean and Executive Director to the Caribbean Development Bank, Thomas Coward.

Addressing today’s Forum, Mr. Coward said the U.K. has contributed significant funding through Compete Caribbean to support public sector initiatives, designed to drive economic growth, build resilience, and foster long-term stability.

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