Primary school students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and across the region have been warned that their digital footprint is permanent and cannot be erased.

The warning came from the Co-ordinator of Grenada’s Cybersecurity Incident Response Team, Jervis Dabreo, during a presentation this week, which focused on internet safety for children.

The presentation was held as part of the ECCB’s special live-streamed educational session called the Primary School Mentorship Programme.

Mr. Da Breo reminded students that everything they capture or store on their devices leaves a trace.

Mr. Dabreo also spoke about the impact of social media, urging children to manage their screen time by keeping a healthy balance with other activities.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related