Invest SVG launches ‘Home is Where the Heart Is’ initiative in the United Kingdom

This country’s invest promotion agency, Invest SVG has concluded the first in the series of international outreach programmes.

The initiative dubbed “Home is Where the Heart Is” was held in Brentford, United Kingdom over the weekend.

Speaking at the event, Executive Director of Invest SVG Glen Beache said he would like to see Vincentians take full advantage of what is right in front of them.

Beache said Invest SVG would guide investors to the relevant departments to set up business in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

