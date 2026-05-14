Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development launches six month “Love SVG” campaign

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development has officially launched the Love SVG campaign, an initiative aimed at enhancing the development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Tourism, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow explained that the six‑month campaign will conclude just before the start of the next tourist season. He emphasized that the program is designed to encourage Vincentians to play an active role in improving the country’s image and environment.

Minister Shallow highlighted opportunities for growth within the tourism sector, noting that the campaign’s objectives include fostering national pride, strengthening community involvement, and ensuring that St. Vincent and the Grenadines presents itself as a welcoming and attractive destination for visitors.

Minister Shallow noted that there will be enhancements to existing sites, expressing hope that the campaign will prove viable.

In the hospitality sector, he highlighted that more than 120 projects are currently underway and emphasized that these initiatives are expected to create employment opportunities and contribute to economic growth.

Dr. Shallow also indicated that a dedicated technical team will be established to ensure the smooth rollout of the initiative.

The official launch of the Love SVG Campaign was held at La Vue Hotel at Indian Bay, during a News Conference hosted by the Ministry of Tourism.

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