Minister Cummings highlights challenges associated availability of water locally

Minister of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, Honorable Daniel Cummings has highlighted the factors which have contributed to the challenges which this country is now experiencing with regard to availability of water.

Speaking on NBC Radio programme this morning, Minister Cummings said some of these factors include the recent eruption of La Soufriere Volcano which destroyed many forest areas, other weather events and a decrease in rainfall.

Minister Cummings said as a result, the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has implemented water rationing programs as it works to address this issue.

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