UWI Global Campus to host online SIDS research series focusing on St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The spotlight will be on St. Vincent and the Grenadines later today, as the University of the West Indies UWI School for Graduate Studies and Research hosts another episode of the Online Caribbean Small Island Developing States SIDS Research Series.

The event brings together a distinguished cadre of scholars from the UWI’s Research Centres and Institutes to present research-driven perspectives on key issues affecting Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Head of the UWI Global Campus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette said today’s program will focus on critical research, sustainable development, and resilience in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Two Vincentians are included in the Panel of six distinguished Presenters from The UWI Research Centres and Institutes.

The two are: Professor Richard Robertson of the UWI Seismic Research Centre, and Dr. Halimah DeShong of the Institute of Gender & Development Studies.

Head of Site, Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette will be the moderator for today’s programme, which begins at 5:00pm and will be broadcast live on UWITV Global’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, and website.

Members of the public are also welcome to attend at the UWI Global Campus site in Kingstown.

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