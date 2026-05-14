Acting President Nation Society of and for the Blind urges support for the visually impaired

Acting President of the National Society of and for the Blind, Daniel Chambers, has been discussing the critical importance of fostering independence for those living with blindness, urging the public not to view them as a burden.

Mr. Chambers was speaking recently on NBC Radio’s Let’s Face It programme, as part of Blindness Awareness Month.

He emphasized that inclusion begins with open communication and a willingness to help preserve the autonomy of the visually impaired.

Mr. Chambers also spoke about the practical skills needed when guiding a visually impaired loved one.

He urged caregivers to embrace the use of a cane, noting that it is a crucial tool to help prevent falls and ensure safer, more independent mobility.

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