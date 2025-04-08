Economic growth in SVG highlighted by Finance Minister during Invest SVG UK Outreach

With the exception of Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines has had the steadiest and healthiest trajectory of economic growth, anywhere in the Caribbean.

That’s according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves. The Minister was speaking in the UK at the “Home is where the Heart Is” outreach programme, spearheaded by Invest SVG, over the weekend.

The Minister said when investors are looking at places to invest, they look at an economy whose best days are ahead of it and is growing.

Minister Gonsalves said seven years after taking over as Minister of Finance, the total wealth of the entire country at market price, is now 3 billion dollars, compared to 2 billion when he took up the role.

The Minister said a billion dollars of wealth was added to the country despite the Covid19 pandemic, a volcanic eruption and hurricanes.

