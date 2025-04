MS MARSHA WOODLEY better known as TA-SHA of Laventille, Trinidad died on Friday April 4th at the age of 38. The funeral takes place on Saturday April 12th at the St. Francis Spiritual Baptist Cathedral, 2nd Caledonia Mo-vant. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Tunapuna Cemetery, Trinidad.

