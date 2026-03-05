2026 National CARIFTA Trials set for this weekend at Sir Vincent Beache Stadium

The 2026 National CARIFTA Trials will be stage this weekend, Saturday 7th March and Sunday 8th March, at the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium at Diamond starting at 10. 00 a. m., on both days.

The Trials are being held to give athletes an opportunity for qualification for the 2026 CARIFTA Games, in the Under-17 and Under-20 categories.

To date, four athletes have already met qualification standards for this year’s games.

J’aivar Cato qualified for the Under-20 Boys Long and Triple Jumps, Trevel Sylvan made the Under-20 Boys High Jump standard, as did Ethan Kent and Evonte Nimblett in the Under-17 Boys Hugh Jump.

The CARIFTA Games will be held at the Kirani James Athletic Stadium in St George’s, Grenada over the Easter weekend from 4th to 6th April.

