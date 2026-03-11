Authorities to take action against inappropriate music in public transportation

Steps are being taken by the Ministry of Education and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to address the issue of music played in public transportation.

Minister of Education Hon. Phillip Jackson had publicly called for community support in tackling the issue of loud and vulgar music on minibuses and other public transport.

Speaking yesterday at the opening of a National Consultation on School Violence, Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons, said the Police will be partnering with the Ministry of Education, to deal with the issue.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education Hon. Phillip Jackson, reiterated that inappropriate music undermines efforts to maintain discipline and respect in schools and workplaces.

