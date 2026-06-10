Forty-two artistes to compete in the Soca Monarch Semi-Finals this Sunday at E T Joshua Tarmac

Forty two artistes will compete in the Soca Monarch Semi Finals this Sunday at the E.T Joshua Tarmac at Arnos Vale.

The event, dubbed Bacchanal Bay Cooler Beach Party will feature Soca and Ragga Soca Artistes as they vie for a place in the Soca Monarch Finals.

Chief Executive Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation, Rodney Small says the event begins at 2pm on Sunday and will be a beach like attraction.

Mr. Small is encouraging the public to come out and support the artistes in their journey towards the National Soca Monarch competition slated for Saturday July 4th at Independence Park.

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