The General Employees Cooperative Credit Union GECCU has awarded fourteen scholarships and 199 bursaries to successful students in the 2026 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment, CPEA.

The scholarship disbursement ceremony was held at the Methodist Church Hall with the theme – The Courage to Dream, Soar and Thrive.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of GECCU Maxine Richards-Johnny said the Credit Union has made significant contributions to its scholarship program over the past four decades.

Mrs. Richards-Johnny added that education remains one of GECCUs most significant investments in the nation’s future.

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