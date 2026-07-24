Seven Vincentian Medical Professionals have graduated from Medical Universities in the Republic of Cuba.

This country’s Ambassador to Cuba, Angella Jackson says July 22nd marked a special day for the new cohort who will return home with skills to advance national development.

The graduates are:

Angelique Alfred; Rayon James; Daneel Mc Phy; Macello Scott; and Jayonne Tucker, who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Ria Edwards and Shwayi Neverson – Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing

Ambassador Jackson says they completed studies in key fields critical to St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s development under the long-standing scholarship co-operation programme between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of the Republic of Cuba.

The Ambassador says their training in Cuba represents a direct investment in the health, education, and development of Vincentians and she thanked the Government and people of Cuba for their unwavering solidarity.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related