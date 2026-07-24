Seven Vincentian Medical Professionals have graduated from Medical Universities in the Republic of Cuba
Seven Vincentian Medical Professionals have graduated from Medical Universities in the Republic of Cuba.
This country’s Ambassador to Cuba, Angella Jackson says July 22nd marked a special day for the new cohort who will return home with skills to advance national development.
The graduates are:
Angelique Alfred; Rayon James; Daneel Mc Phy; Macello Scott; and Jayonne Tucker, who graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Ria Edwards and Shwayi Neverson – Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing
Ambassador Jackson says they completed studies in key fields critical to St. Vincent and the Grenadine’s development under the long-standing scholarship co-operation programme between the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Government of the Republic of Cuba.
The Ambassador says their training in Cuba represents a direct investment in the health, education, and development of Vincentians and she thanked the Government and people of Cuba for their unwavering solidarity.
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