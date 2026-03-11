SVG reaffirms commitment to Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women at UN CSW70

Minister of Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Occupational Safety and Labour, Honourable Laverne Gibson-Velox has highlighted the Government’s commitment to ensuring that woman and girl has the right to access justice.

She made the point during the 5th plenary meeting of the Seventieth session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70) which is taking place from March 9th to 19th 2026 at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Minister Gibson-Velox said while St. Vincent and the Grenadines has its challenges, like other countries around the world, the Government is committed to ensuring the advancement of gender equality.

Minister Gibson-Velox disclosed that the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is working on a modernized court system to address gender based violence and adolescent protection.

