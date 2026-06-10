Benefits of North Leeward Sand Mining Project outlined at Community Consultation

The benefits of a Sand Mining Project were discussed during a Community Consultation held in North Leeward last night.

The project, which entails sand mining at Roseau River Valley in North Leeward will be spearheaded by the Buildings, Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA).

Aspects of the project were discussed at a community consultation last night at the Golden Grove Learning Resource Centre.

Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward, Dr. the Hon. Kishore Shallow believes it is an excellent project that will create employment opportunities for the residents.

Chief Executive officer of BRAGSA, Kem Bartholomew explained what the project entails.

Presentations were also made by the Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning Hon. Nigel Stevenson; Minister of Health, Wellness and Energy, Hon Daniel Cummings and Environmental Specialist, Dr. Reynold Murray.

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