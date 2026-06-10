The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been assured that the United Nations is committed to supporting projects that are aligned with the country’s priorities.

The commitment came from United Nations Resident Co-ordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Simon Springett, as he addressed a United Nations Development Partners Roundtable Tuesday.

The session attended by Government Officials and Development Partners was aimed at strengthening collaboration on this country’s development agenda.

Mr. Springett identified three key areas for partnership: addressing climate change, financing and tackling crime and violence.

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