Special Cocktail event held for visiting UN Representatives and Development partners

A special cocktail event was held here last night for United Nations Representatives and Development Partners, following the successful hosting of a U.N. Development Partners Roundtable.

Addressing the gathering Prime Minister, Dr. The Hon. Godwin Friday said he is looking forward to the next phase of co-operation between the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the United Nations and other Development Partners.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble in his remarks, emphasized the importance of co-ordinated action, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to navigate a range of development challenges.

World Bank representative for the Eastern Caribbean, Alexander Agosti, said they look forward to deepening partnerships with St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And, Vice President responsible for Operations at the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr. Isaac Solomon re-stated the Bank’s commitment to being a development partner to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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