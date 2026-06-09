Latest News News & Sports NBC’s Carnival Update – Tuesday June 6th 2026 Newsadmin June 9, 2026 Share This Article: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Print (Opens in new window) Print The All Windward Rural Carnival festivities will move into high gear this weekend. Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update. https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/ALL-WINDWARD-CARNIVAL-UPDATE.mp3 Like this:Like Loading…RelatedContinue ReadingPrevious: Parents of children who are on the Autism Spectrum assured that support is available Related Stories Latest News News & Sports Parents of children who are on the Autism Spectrum assured that support is available Newsadmin June 9, 2026 Latest News News & Sports Senior Fisheries Officer urges Local Hoteliers and Restaurant owners to maintain consistency in the preparation of Fish Dishes Newsadmin June 9, 2026 Latest News News & Sports New Acting Permanent Secretaries appointed by Public Service Commission Newsadmin June 9, 2026
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