 Parents of children who are on the Autism Spectrum assured that support is available

Parents of children who are on the Autism Spectrum have been reminded that support is available for those who need help.

The assurance has come from Minister of the Family, Gender Affairs, Persons with Disabilities, Local Government and Labour, Honourable Laverne Gibson-Velox.

Minister Gibson-Velox was delivering remarks at the opening of a workshop on Autism, hosted recently by her Ministry.

She said her Ministry is seeking to create a community of Vincentians who work together to ensure a better quality of life for persons on the Autism Spectrum.

Minister Gibson-Velox said her Ministry is committed to ensuring that Vincentians with different ways of experiencing the world such as autism, can thrive and not just survive.

The workshop was held with the theme: Autism and Humanity, Every Life has a Value.

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