SVG Conservation announces appointment of new Board President

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) has announced the appointment of Gale Branch as President of its Board of Directors, effective July 13, 2026.

Ms. Branch assumes her role following the tenure of Gideon Nash, who succeeded Sarah Louise Mitchell, who now serves as Attorney General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A member of the SVGCF Board of Directors since February 2025,Ms. Branch previously served as Treasurer/Secretary, providing strategic oversight and contributing to the continued growth and strong governance of the organization.

Her appointment marks the beginning of a new chapter as the Fund continues to build on its achievements and deepen its impact across the country.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Branch said she looks forward to working alongside fellow Board members, the Secretariat and partners to continue advancing the Funds mission.

As President of the Board, Ms. Branch will provide strategic leadership and governance oversight as the Conservation Fund continues to invest in initiatives that protect biodiversity, strengthen climate resilience, and empower communities through sustainable, locally driven solutions.

The SVG Conservation Fund extends its sincerest appreciation to Mr. Nash and Ms. Mitchell for their dedicated leadership and invaluable service as former Presidents of the Board.

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