Minister of the Public Service highlights issues which may arise following the passage of the Pensions Amendment Bill

Minister responsible for the Public Service, Major the Hon St. Clair Leacock has highlighted some issues which may arise, following the passage of the Pensions Amendment Bill in Parliament last week.

Presenting the measure, Minister Leacock spoke on the issue of extending the tenure of Public Servants.

The Pensions Amendment Bill was one of four passed during the last sitting of Parliament.

The legislation increases the compulsory retirement age for non-pensionable Public Officers from 60 to 65 years, but allows for persons to opt to retire at age 60.

The amendment is intended to close a financial gap for workers who were required to retire at 60 before qualifying for full National Insurance Services benefits. The NIS pension age is due to reach 65 by 2028.

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