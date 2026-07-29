Minister Shallow notes that the qualifying age for receiving an NIS pension has increased

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and Sustainable Development, Dr. Hon. Kishore Shallow, noted that the qualifying age for receiving an NIS pension has increased.

Contributing to debate on the Pension Amendment Bill, Minister Shallow pointed out that many Public Officers who are required to retire at age 60 now find themselves in a difficult position, leaving the Public Service before becoming eligible for their full NIS benefits.

He explained that the Bill was introduced in an effort to close this gap.

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