Community Consultation to take place in Edinboro today to discuss the Fort Charlotte Rehabilitation Project

A community consultation is set to take place here this afternoon to discuss the Fort Charlotte Rehabilitation Project.

Residents of Edinboro and surrounding communities will meet with other key stakeholders to discuss the project which will be carried out under the Unleashing the Blue Economy of the Caribbean, UBEC Project.

The meeting is expected to provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the proposed development, ask questions, and share their views and recommendations before implementation begins.

Environmental Specialist for the UBEC project, Dr. Clint Lewis gave the commitment that all of the environmental concerns will be taken into consideration.

The consultation is scheduled to begin at 4:30 this afternoon at the Catholic Pastoral Centre at Edinboro.

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