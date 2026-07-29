Police Public Relations explain why the Police are required to disclose certain types of information
The Public Relations Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has moved to explain why the Police are required to disclose certain types of information, during the hearing of court cases.
Head of the Public Relations Department, Sergeant Edson Smith said this is a legal process which must be followed to ensure a fair trial.
Sergeant Smith outlined the circumstances under which there would be exceptions to this process.
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