Tourism ministry moving forward with initiatives which are aimed at boosting the Tourism Sector

The Ministry of Tourism is moving forward with initiatives which are aimed at boosting the Tourism Sector.

This commitment came from Tourism Minister Dr. the Hon Shallow during his remarks at the unveiling of Inter Caribbean Airline’s newest aircraft – Spirit of the Caribbean at the Argyle International Airport last Thursday.

Minister Shallow noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is experiencing renewed investor interest, which will further stimulate the local economy.

Meanwhile … Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Tourism Authority, Shafia London said Inter Caribbean Airways will play an important role in advancing the Tourism Authority’s marketing strategy.

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